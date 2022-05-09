Bronze hare statue stolen from Badminton Horse Trials
- Published
A large bronze statue of a hare worth £19,000 was stolen from a trade stand at Badminton Horse Trials, police said.
The statue, which is on a hamstone base and measures 135cm in height, was made by Somerset artist Jan Sweeny.
The Badminton Horse Trials is a five-day event that takes place in South Gloucestershire in April or May each year.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for any information that could help them recover the statue.
Officers said the statue was taken overnight on Saturday into Sunday.
PC Matt Leigh said: "Being bronze, the statue weighs a considerable amount and so it's likely more than one person was involved in removing it from the trade stand it was on display at.
"We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it being removed or transported."
The popular event takes place in the park of Badminton House, the seat of the Duke of Beaufort.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk