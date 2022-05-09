Ukranian refugee supported by Bristol wrestling coach
A wrestling coach who has sponsored a Ukrainian refugee later discovered his father is a "legend" in the sport.
Saeed Esmaeli, from Bristol, gave Ernest, 13, a pair of wrestling shoes as a welcome gift when he arrived.
He then found out his 72-year-old dad is a veteran wrestler and coached in Vladimir Klitschko's boxing company.
"I was really surprised. What a legend we've accidentally welcomed," said Mr Esmaeli, whose family also fled conflict in Iran when he was 13.
"As a child of war myself I know how hard it is to leave home and fit into another culture.
"I will do my best to give them a sense of belonging."
Ernest and his family arrived on 1 April while his father came shortly afterwards on 1 May as he wanted to stay and fight in Ukraine, but was told he was too old.
The teenager had been wrestling for three years in Ukraine so his cousin, who arranged their visas, contacted Mr Esmaeli to see if he could attend some of the sessions he teaches in Horfield in Bristol.
'Just a coincidence'
Mr Esmaeli then found out a week later Ernest's dad, Vitaliy, was a veteran power lifting champion and a life long wrestler, and had coached a lot of boxing greats in Ukraine as well.
He said: "I didn't know about Ernest's dad, it was just a coincidence and I told him to just come along to a session.
"I realised the situation they were facing and welcomed them to the club.
"I've been through these problems myself trying to adapt to a new culture. I was a total outsider and it took me years to blend in, so I can see the type of challenges Ernest will face," he added.
Ernest's cousin Natasha, who he has been living with in Bristol, said she was "immensely grateful" Ernest had been welcomed and given a friendship group via Mr Esmaeli.
"This is the first thing that Ernest was able to establish for himself in this country and it's a string that connects him to his past and life in Ukraine," she said.
"Instantly he's got friends in his wrestling team."
