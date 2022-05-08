Police issue appeal to find missing Bristol teenager
- Published
Police officers searching for a missing 15-year-old say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.
Madison, also known as Maddie, left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 26 April saying she was going to the shops and hasn't been seen since.
Avon and Somerset Police said she was vulnerable and at risk of being exploited, and has now issued its third public appeal for information.
"We urgently need the public's help to locate her," said Det Insp Stuart Toms.
"Maddie is known to use social media to meet new people who provide her with money and a place to stay, but she changes her accounts frequently."
"We're keen to hear from anyone who sees her online to get in touch."
Police have asked anyone who has seen Madison, who is around 5ft (1.5m) tall, with shoulder-length brown hair to call 999.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk