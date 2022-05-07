Police start review after woman strikes boy, 12, with oar
Officers are reviewing a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute in a park in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police was called to an altercation in Conham River Park after a woman pushed the boy, called Antwon, and injured him with a paddle.
According to police she said she had acted in self-defence. His family was told no further action would be taken.
"They've let us down," the boy's father said. Police said they investigated but the family was entitled to a review.
The boy's father Tyran told BBC News: "It's suspicious how it was dropped, there were plenty of witnesses with the gash on his head.
"I don't want him growing up thinking that it's OK for people to do that and get away with it."
The police force wrote to the family explaining its initial reluctance to take the matter further and the letter went viral after being posted online.
The letter stated: "the suspect admitted pushing Antwon and when pushing him she had the paddle in her hand and this contacted with his head".
"The suspect claimed she pushed Antwon away because he challenged her and she felt threatened by him...there is no realistic prospect of conviction should this matter go to court."
Antwon, who is from Bristol, had been at a birthday gathering in the park.
Some children in his group were throwing mud at boats in the water when they were confronted by the woman at about 15:00 GMT on 26 March.
Tyran claimed she had "nudged" Antwon, who "nudged her back", before she struck Antwon with a paddle.
Tyran said when he confronted the woman she was apologetic and told him she had called the police herself after "seeing red".
After the letter went viral, Tyran said the Chief Constable of Avon & Somerset Police called him and the force later informed him it would review the case.
The police told BBC News: "There was an investigation at the time, an arrest was made but the individual was de-arrested later.
"The person was formally interviewed at a police station.
"A realistic prospect of a conviction was not made out from the available evidence following the investigation.
"Since becoming aware of the injured boy's family's concerns through social media, officers have been in touch with them and initiated a review."
