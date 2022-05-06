Bristol mayor vote: City decides to abolish mayor post
- Published
Voters in Bristol have decided to abolish its directly elected mayor following a referendum.
The city was given the choice of a mayor or a committee system in which decisions are made by groups of councillors.
Some 56,113 voted to scrap the post. The turnout for the referendum was 29%.
Bristol currently has a Labour mayor, Marvin Rees, who will hold the position until 2024. He was preceded by independent George Ferguson.
The post was first created in 2012.
Bristol City Council said the result was likely to be ratified by councillors at a meeting later in May.
