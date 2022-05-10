Shares offered for Bristol's at risk Zion Community Art space
A community share offer has been launched for a community art space in a bid to save it from permanent closure.
Zion Community Art Space in Bristol attracts about 15,000 people and hosts more than 200 activities per year.
The privately owned venue would close unless it was purchased by the community, its general manager said.
Zion is located in a former Methodist church that was transformed into a "safe creative space for all the community to use", Jess Wright added.
Ms Wright purchased the disused Methodist chapel in 2011 and began renovating the building.
Her vision was to create an inclusive community centre in a residential area with few cultural venues.
The idea came to her when she "ended up doing a few community events to highlight small independent businesses".
She said: "From doing those community events I realised a permanent community space would be great".
Upon completion, Zion opened its doors as a small-scale café, offering a variety of activities and a private hire venue for celebrations.
Ms Wright said: "You can't imagine everybody who is going to walk through the door".
She plans to step down from her role as general manager at the end of the year after 11 "fantastic" years.
A community share offer has been started to give residents the opportunity to purchase the privately owned building.
Community ownership would save the space for future use, while opening up more opportunities and allowing further input from residents.
A minimum of £249,300 needs to be raised through the community share offer by June, in order to secure Zion's future.
If the minimum target is achieved, Zion will be owned by the community and guided by the trustees and investors.
Ms Wright said "I think for those that use it regularly it would be a massive loss.
"It'd be a massive loss to those who don't even realise it".
