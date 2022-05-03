Man charged after pedestrians hit by car
A man has been accused of dangerous driving after two pedestrians were hit by a car.
A silver Ford was travelling between Bristol and Keynsham in the early hours of Sunday when it struck two people on foot in St Augstine's Parade, Bristol.
Macauley Tomlinson, 25, from Midsomer Norton, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The car was also involved in a collision on the M32 northbound.
The collision involved a police car and three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Mr Tomlinson was remanded ahead of an appearance later at Bristol Magistrates Court.
