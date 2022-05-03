Boy, five, due to walk out with Bristol Rovers after life-changing surgery
A five-year-old boy has been chosen to lead the Bristol Rovers players onto the pitch following life-changing surgery to aid mobility in his legs.
Oscar, from Longwell Green near Bristol, was born with cerebral palsy.
Before the complex operation he was in constant pain, unable to walk unaided.
He is part way through two year's of rehabilitation after the surgery in January and is due to lead his heroes onto the Memorial Stadium pitch on 7 May for the final match of the season.
Days after his operation, there was a pivotal moment in Oscar's independence when he sat upright with his legs crossed, his parents said.
Shortly after, Oscar was able to walk with the aid of a stick.
He had to relearn how to sit, crawl and roll, following the surgery.
Oscar's father Shaun said: "We were amazed with how far he's come because we originally thought it'd be a lot longer."
"When I was watching him on his feet for the first time since his operation, it gave me goosebumps".
Oscar loves having more independence and was "getting stronger and stronger every day", he added.
Oscar's mother Emma said she and Oscar's father wanted to do everything they could to fulfil their son's ambitions to walk unaided.
His goal was to be able to play football with his friends, they said.
Prior to surgery, the couple was nervous because of how complex the procedure is.
However, Shaun said: "If we don't try we'll never know and you don't want to live with regrets".
"We didn't really have anything to lose".
Oscar had selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, a complex procedure that was performed at the Portland Hospital in London.
The £60,000 surgery was not available on the NHS, but with the help of a local musician and fundraiser Darren Sims, known professionally as Daz Sims, the family raised the money for Oscar's surgery.
In 2020, Daz released a Christmas single and donated all of the funds from the downloads to the family's cause.
At 15:00 BST on 7 May, Oscar will lead the Bristol Rovers team onto the pitch for their final game of the season which, if other results go their way, could see them promoted to League One.
Shaun said Oscar was very "excited" to walk with the team.
"He's always been into football... This is what's given him his determination," he said.
Shaun and Emma said they wanted to thank everyone who had supported Oscar on his journey so far.
