Bristol City fan overwhelmed by help after memorabilia fire
- Published
A football fan who lost most of his collection of club memorabilia in a shed fire has been inundated with offers of help.
Ben Grice, 22, from Gloucestershire, lost nearly all of his 50,000 Bristol City matchday programmes, many of which were passed down by his grandfather.
Mr Grice said "so many people" had offered pieces to help him start again and it "means the world" to him.
His collection included items dating back to the 1950s.
Following the fire two weeks ago in his garden shed, around 50 city fans have offered to help Mr Grice rebuild his collection.
He said: "My phone hasn't stopped really the last few days, it's been overwhelming.
"Everyone's been so kind, I've had so many offers, it's been really good so far."
He told BBC Radio Bristol Masterchef runner-up Dean Edwards offered him a 2008/2009 signed shirt.
Former Bristol City player Scott Murray, who made 426 appearances for the Robins, and former footballer Geoff Twentyman also offered items.
Mr Murray, who is now the Bristol City kit man, said it was a "pleasure" to be able to give kit and signed memorabilia to Mr Grice.
Mr Twentyman said he was "happy" to donate some of the "various programmes from back in the day when I played footy" to help Mr Grice rebuild his collection.
Mr Grice said after being "so upset" at losing his memorabilia he was so grateful to be able to start a new collection.
He added: "Thank you again because it means the world to me.
"There are very kind people out there so thank you for the offers."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk