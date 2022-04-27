Man charged over spate of arson attacks on cars near Bristol
- Published
A 26-year-old man has been charged after a spate of arson attacks on cars and buses.
More than 20 vehicles were set alight at several locations in and around Bradley Stoke on the night of 2 April.
One attack, at the Rolls Royce car park in Patchway, destroyed 15 minibuses which were used by schools and vulnerable members of the community.
Daniel Cron, from Filton, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with 24 counts of arson.
He was released on conditional bail and will appear next at Bristol Crown Court on 25 May.
Two teenagers, who were arrested after the incident, are still on police bail.
