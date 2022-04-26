First West announces reduction in Bristol bus services
- Published
A bus company has announced a reduction in services due to "ongoing driver shortages" and "low passenger numbers".
First West of England said the changes affected 25 services that it operates in Bristol and the wider surrounding areas.
Some services have been reduced in frequency, while others have been completely withdrawn, it said.
"The changes will ensure resources are focused on the areas of the greatest need", a company spokesperson added.
A First West of England spokesperson said the company had been "struggling" with the "effects of the pandemic".
"Passage numbers are around 30% lower than pre-pandemic levels", Chris Hanson, operations director, said.
"We have also had a shortage of drivers due to competition from the HGV industry and their increasing rates of pay."
He claimed at some points in the past few months, staff from HGV driver agencies had "waited outside" the Bristol bus station, "trying to recruit bus drivers" to switch to driving lorries instead.
The announced changes are in addition to the reduction in services that came into place in January.
In March, First West of England announced a recruitment drive, appealing for more people to consider becoming bus drivers.
"Despite the Government extending emergency funding for another six months, ongoing issues mean further action is necessary", Doug Claringbold, managing director of First West of England, said.
"Unfortunately, there are a number of services that are not commercially viable even at pre-pandemic passenger levels.
"As a result we are having to make difficult decisions to act on these poor performing routes and ensure our resources are focused on the areas of the greatest need."
Customers are advised to check updated timetables for information about the reduced services.