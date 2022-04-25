Canons House in Bristol awarded grade II listed status
An historic city landmark has been awarded grade II listed status to preserve it for future generations.
Canons House on Bristol's harbourside has been made a listed building by the government on the advice of Historic England.
It was built in 1990, as "a pivotal element within the post-industrial repurposing of Bristol's docks".
Built as offices for Lloyds Bank, it joins a list of more than 200 grade II listed structures in Bristol.
Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England, said: "People in Bristol and beyond will know Canon's House, whether they worked there or have enjoyed an event in its amphitheatre.
"Listing recognises the importance of its public function, and celebrates the way it draws on Bristol's rich architectural heritage, and its waterfront surroundings, to create a 20th century landmark."
Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Tourism, Sport, Commonwealth Games, Heritage, and Civil Society, said: "Listing buildings recognises and protects their special architectural or historic interest for future generations to enjoy.
"Canon's House is a striking example of post-Modernist architecture so it is fantastic to see this iconic Bristol landmark Grade II listed."
The listing means there will be extra control over the changes that can be made to the building's interior and exterior.
Other Grade II listed structures in Bristol include the Old Duke pub and Cabot Tower.
In October 2021, Lloyds Banking Group announced the building was being sold, and said staff would relocate to a nearby office.
Currently, the building remains occupied by Lloyds, who has been its owner since the building was constructed.
Some 2,300 staff work for Lloyds in Bristol and, when the move is complete, they will be based at the group's Harbourside office, next to Canons House.
If the building is sold, the new owners will face restrictions if they wish to re-develop the property, and would need to apply for special consent for work that affects the "special architectural or historic interest" of the building.
