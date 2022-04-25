Kingswood woman, 23, to stand trial after murder charge
A 23-year-old woman accused of murder is due to stand trial in autumn.
Abigail White, from Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood in South Gloucestershire is accused of killing 22-year-old Bradley Lewis.
Mr Lewis was found at an address in Kingswood with a single stab wound to his chest and died on 26 March.
His family said he was "wonderful", "much loved", and "taken from us too early". The trial at Bristol Crown Court is due to start from 10 October.
