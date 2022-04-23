Tyntesfield in Bristol celebrates blossom watch day
Visitors to a National Trust property have been celebrating the sights of spring at its blossom watch day.
Tyntesfield in Bristol is showing off its beautiful blooms as the trust encourages people to share images of trees around the UK on social media.
The charity wants people to "take a moment for their own wellbeing" and take time to enjoy "nature's confetti".
Paul Evans, head gardener at Tyntesfield, said: "Incredible colours are popping up all over the gardens."
"It's absolutely gorgeous, it's a really nice time of year," Mr Evans added.
"Cherry blossom and apple blossom signal in the start of spring and also provide the perfect food for wildlife.
"The wisteria is still a few weeks away from flowering, but it is worth the wait to see the cascading blue and purple light up the south terrace."
The relatively mild winter and warm and dry March has seen blossoms emerge early in many areas around the country.
This year's campaign, which officially launched at the end of March, has already seen over 53,000 images shared across social media feeds, with posts across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #BlossomWatch.
