Young Bristol artists mentored by their musical idols
By Harriet Robinson
Reporter
- Published
A new scheme in Bristol is giving young singers, rappers and MCs the chance to be mentored by their musical idols.
The 18 to 25-year-olds have been working with artists including Eva Lazarus, Sam Interface and Res One as part of the Next Level project.
Following a four-day writing and production camp the young vocalists will perform for industry professionals on Saturday evening at Bristol Beacon.
Kingsley Miller, 23, said the project had given them "a huge opportunity".
The rapper, one half of duo Dem 2, said it had always been a dream to "perform at festivals and reach for the stars".
Next Level is the brainchild of Sam Interface, a DJ, mix engineer and producer from Bristol who felt the city was abundant in producers and DJs but lacking vocalists.
His thoughts were shared by Tom Paine and Dave Harvey from Team Love/Big Team and Owen Parry from Bristol Beacon whose organisations joined forces to create the artist development programme.
A collaborative effort, musical institutions from across the city have become involved.
"Pirate Studios have supported with studio space, Love Saves The Day Festival has offered slots for the artists, CRACK Magazine have worked on our design and are offering a media workshop," said producer Phoebe Holman.
Local radio station SWU FM is also giving the artists a chance to go live on air with their work.
"These are all professional experiences that will help each artist to refine their skills and see which way they might want to go in their careers," added Miss Holman.
The scheme is co-produced by Bristol Beacon and Big Team, which creates opportunities for young people who have traditionally been excluded from the festival industry due to social or economic barriers.
Miss Holman said the mentees were all "on the brink" of breaking into the industry.
"They just need that extra push and support to carve their individual paths within it.
"We hope it will create a community of young artists in Bristol who want to work together and build the scene here," she added.
Nat Sodzi, stage name Nat Oaks, 20, moved from Gloucester to Bristol for the music scene.
"There's more opportunity here and Next Level is the definition of that," she said.
"I left school very suddenly and I was desperate to go to uni and have something certain happen.
"Since music has taken off its actually made me pay attention to what I am good at.
"There has been a shift from what I should be doing to things that I love doing, and as soon as I made that shift everything started to click one by one."
Vandross Cox-Durrant, 24, the other half of Dem 2, said: "I think about five different people sent this to us through Instagram and we knew we had to be a part of it."
He said a memorable festival moment made him want to pursue music.
"I did a college performance which got posted on Twitter and then Stormzy replied and asked if I was going to be at Love Saves the Day and told me to come to the front.
"He pulled me up on stage and I did a few tunes with him."
Mr Miller said: "If you are semi-professional you don't get paid to do music.
"To have this week blocked out to work on music, means we've been immersed in this environment.
"The project has given us a huge opportunity and time."
Mentor Eva Lazarus said she was "blown away" by the levels of "performing ability, vocal ability and lyricism".
"I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't this. Very impressive," she added.
The singer-songwriter said the artists were already very confident and just needed "gentle guidance in the right direction".
Miss Lazarus said without support it is "very easy to flounder".
"When I've had support from those who are levels above where I am, they have have unintentionally given me so much, just by talking about their own experiences in the industry."
She said she hoped all artists would stay in touch and work together, adding: "The key thing is sharing info and helping each other."
The six acts, Dem2, Natalie Oaks, Zero Teddy, Damzys, Xyzelle and Dolly Doo, will perform at the Next Level Showcase, a free entry event at Bristol Beacon, on 23 April.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk