Man released after teenage moped death in Warmley
- Published
A man arrested after a 16-year-old moped rider died in a collision with a car has been released under investigation.
The boy died on the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, on 17 April.
Avon and Somerset Police were called at about 21:45 BST and arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the collision.
A spokesman for the police said the man had since been released.
The 16-year-old's family are being supported by trained officers.
The road was closed for almost eight hours as a large number of emergency service crews attended and was reopened at about 05:30 BST the following day.
The collision follows safety concerns about the roundabout, which opened as a "throughabout" in October 2021 following a £6.9m investment from South Gloucestershire Council.
Designed to reduce congestion and increase traffic flow, lanes were installed through the middle of the roundabout.
But some local residents argued that drivers have struggled to get used to the new layout.
Concerns led to the council pausing a £30m road plan, which included three more throughabout junctions, on the A4174.
Following the teenager's death a spokesperson for South Gloucestershire Council said it was unable to comment on safety concerns until the police investigation was complete.
In a statement it added: "We were deeply saddened to hear of a traffic collision on the A4174 over the Easter weekend involving a moped and a car, in which a young person lost their life.
"Avon and Somerset Police are leading an investigation into the incident, and we are supporting them with their enquiries."
