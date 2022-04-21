Airbus staff in Filton and Broughton call off strikes
- Published
A long-running pay dispute at aircraft manufacturer Airbus has ended after workers accepted a new offer.
Members of the Unite union in North Wales and Bristol voted to strike in February but suspended the industrial action to consider an improved deal.
Unite said the deal includes an 8.6% pay increase over 13 months and a backdated 5.1% lump sum.
General secretary Sharon Graham said the result was evidence of its campaign to drive up pay and conditions.
"Our members stood together and secured a significantly improved pay offer. Their decision to back strike action sent a strong message," she said.
"Unite will always give its full support to our members as they seek to improve their jobs, pay and conditions."
The deal covers around 3,000 workers based in Broughton, Flintshire, and Filton in Bristol, the union said.
An Airbus spokesman said: "We are pleased that members of the collective bargaining group accepted the company's improved two-year pay offer and that industrial action has been avoided.
"Airbus remains committed to its long-term future in the UK and the company is fully focused on building a resilient, competitive and collaborative place to work for years to come through investing in the skills that will be required to allow us to lead globally on the decarbonisation of aviation and to meet the ramp-up in production that we expect to follow."
