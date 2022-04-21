Man released in Bristol tower block death investigation
A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman who fell from a block of flats has been released under investigation.
The 25-year-old woman was found with severe injuries at Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday confirmed her death was caused by injuries sustained in the fall, police said.
Officers said they were not in a position to release her identity.
"Her family have been kept updated with all the developments in our investigation and are being supported by specially trained officers," a statement from Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force said a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been made following prior police contact.
A 43-year-old man, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and released under investigation on Wednesday night after police were granted extra time to interview him.
Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: "Enquiries at the scene have been completed and there is no longer a police cordon in place.
"We are grateful to people living in that area for their understanding and patience while important investigative work was carried out.
"Additional high-visibility patrols in the local area will continue and those officers are happy to speak with any member of the public who has concerns."
