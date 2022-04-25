Baby sleep aid pair to receive Queen's awards
Two "regular dads" have been chosen for an innovation and trade award for their portable sleep aid devices.
In 2015 Dr Nick Webb and his brother-in-law Matt Dyson developed Rockit - a mechanical device that attaches to a buggy and simulates it being pushed.
Dr Webb said: "I invented our first product to help my own daughter to sleep when her pram stopped moving."
The pair will collect their Queen's Awards for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace in July.
The device now sells in more than 40 countries.
Mr Dyson, 53, called it a "real whirlwind" and a "fantastic achievement.
He said Dr Webb, who has a background in vibration and acoustic engineering, had the idea for the sleep aid because he was frustrated at not being able to stop for a coffee or a meal and noticed other parents experienced this problem too.
Designing the prototype he took an old printer motor apart, and soldered together a "rudimentary circuit".
"He gaffer-taped some nuts and bolts to the spindle and then gaffer-taped that to the stroller," Mr Dyson said.
When Dr Webb took Abby out the next day she remained asleep in her pram when they stopped and he "had his cup of coffee as he'd hoped".
He showed Mr Dyson the prototype at a family Christmas party and the latter quit his job as a design technology teacher to start developing the product.
They worked together with co-founder and fireman Matt Sparrow to bring their invention to market.
It was released in 2017 after being improved in a shed in Portishead.
