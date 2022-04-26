Dontae Davis: Man who killed gang rival in fight guilty of manslaughter
A man who stabbed and killed an 18-year-old rival gang member in a fight has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Kairon Sawyers, 19, had claimed he acted in self-defence in the altercation with Dontae Davis in Bristol in October 2021.
He denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.
The trial heard the fatal fight had come about because of gang tensions in the east of the city.
James Haskell QC, prosecuting, told the trial there was rivalry between two gangs in East Bristol known as the 16s and 24s.
He said there had been a "number of violent incidents" in recent years involving teenagers from each group.
Mr Davis, who was linked to the 16s, suffered stab wounds to the chest in the fight and although he ran away, he collapsed nearby and died despite attempts to resuscitate him.
He had a large knife in his pocket, as did his friend Kyrone Brown, who was also involved in the fight.
The court heard Sawyers, who delivered the fatal stab, was linked to the 24s gang and cycled away from the scene. He was arrested later after going to hospital for his wounds.
The jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for more than 14 hours before returning their verdict.
Sawyers will be sentenced later.
