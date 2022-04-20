Bristol flat fall: Police get more time to question suspect
Police investigating the death of a woman who fell from a tower block have been given more time to interview a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.
The 25-year-old woman died after being found at the foot of Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, on Tuesday.
The man, aged 43, was arrested on the same day, and Avon and Somerset Police said he and the victim knew each other.
Magistrates have now granted officers more time to question him over the incident.
A forensic post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on the woman, who has not yet been named, on Wednesday.
Ch Insp Deepak Kenth thanked local people who had passed on information about the incident to police.
"We'd also like to thank the local residents for their understanding and patience while we carry out our enquiries. Additional patrols will be continuing to provide further reassurance," he added.
