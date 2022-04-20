Cancer survivor, 10, completes three peak challenge
- Published
A 10-year-old cancer survivor has completed her challenge of climbing three of the UK's highest peaks in three days in aid of the hospital that treated her.
Kara, from Bristol, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019, started her challenge on April 14.
Alongside her family, she climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.
More than £6,000 has been raised for the Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal at Bristol Children's Hospital.
Three years since Kara was treated for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a rare form of blood cancer, the family referred to the challenge as "Kara's 3 Days, 3 Peaks, 3 Years".
Kara, who is now in remission, was treated on the Starlight Ward and was able to "ring the bell" after six months of intensive chemotherapy.
On completing her challenge with her parents and her younger sister Isobel, Kara told BBC Radio Bristol that the hardest part was at the top of Ben Nevis, where it was snowing heavily and the ground was covered in ice.
However, she said a "summit brownie" and lots of snacks helped her keep going.
In hope to inspire other children to take on the challenge, Kara said: "I'd say it doesn't really matter if you don't think that you could actually do it or achieve it, you've just go to persevere and say I can do it, so you can."
'High dependency'
Kara's mum Sarah said just over three years ago, her family was at their lowest point and she wondered if Kara would be able to do any sport at school.
"She had a nasty pneumonia. Her room was turned into a high dependency unit. She was too ill to have surgery or any investigations. She was too ill to have her next round of chemotherapy.
"So to think she's climbed three of the highest peaks in the UK, it's emotional."
Sarah said that Kara's diagnosis meant her youngest daughter Isobel was looked after by her granny whilst her and her husband ushered Kara to and from hospital.
"She suddenly didn't have a sister, her sister wasn't at school. She wasn't around anymore.
"So I think for her, it's really nice that we did it as a family," she added.
Sarah thanked family and friends for all the support but especially anonymous donors who had helped them exceed their fundraising target.
Kara said she's planning to "chill" for now but may take on another challenge in future.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk