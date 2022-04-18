Arrest after moped rider dies in Warmley collision
- Published
A man has been arrested after a moped rider died in a collision with a car.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, at about 21:45 BST on Sunday.
The male rider of the moped died at the scene and his family have been informed and were being supported by trained offficers, said police.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and remains in custody.
The road was closed for almost eight hours and reopened at about 05:30 BST.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.