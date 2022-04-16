Bristol nature project helps young people's wellbeing
An initiative has been helping young people take care of their wellbeing by "slowing down" using art and nature.
The Bridge 2 Nature project in Bristol gives participants access to therapy sessions and group outings where they learn about wildlife and draw.
Member Jasmine Ibrahim said it had helped her connect with herself again.
"I've met so many great people that I most likely wouldn't have met before, it's taught me a lot about Bristol wildlife," she said.
"I joined the project to have a change from my day-to-day life".
"It's amazing and has helped me slow down and just connect with myself and the things around me."
The initiative, for people aged 14 to 25, is run by the Avon Gorge and Downs Wildlife project and mental health charity Off the Record (OTR).
It is funded by the Co-op Local Community Fund and the Commoners of Durdham Down and Durdham Downs charity.
OTR art leader Tilda Boyer said the project "empowers people" and allows them to "explore their identities".
"I feel that young people are having a really challenging time connecting with other like-minded people where they can be care free," they said.
"It can be overwhelming sometimes.
"We want people to know they don't have to be good at art, its all self-referral and there a large emphasis on people wanting to be there."
The group is due to paint a mural for street art festival Upfest, to celebrate the end of the project in May.
