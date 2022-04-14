Bristol Airport warns Easter travellers to arrive early
- Published
People flying from Bristol Airport over Easter have been told to arrive early.
Bosses at the airport were expecting a total of 300,000 to pass through in the period between 9 April and 24 April.
Overall it is expected to be the busiest time at at the terminal since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement the airport, which is in the middle of a recruitment drive, said customers were "strongly advised" to allow extra time for check-in and security.
"With the airport still recovering from the impact of the past two years, customers are being advised that the terminal will be busier than usual and to prepare in advance for check-in and security," it said.
"This anticipated busy period comes just weeks after Covid-19 travel restrictions for the UK and Europe were relaxed."
It said passengers should arrive a minimum of two hours prior to their departure time and take measures such as having their boarding card ready and making sure liquids are in separate bags.
A month ago there were more than 400 vacancies at the airport, but about half of those have now been filled, bosses say.
Chief operating officer Graeme Gamble said: "Following the end of all Covid-19 travel measures, we are anticipating a strong increase in passenger numbers over the Easter period.
"We know there is a huge pent-up demand for travel which has built up over the past two years during the pandemic.
"Whilst recruiting new colleagues for the airport can take time, the Bristol Airport team and business partners will be working hard to ensure all customers have a smooth and easy journey through our terminal."
