Bristol's first disability-led brewery 'breaking boundaries'
- Published
A brewery and tap room will be the first in the city staffed by adults with learning disabilities.
The former Tapestry Brewery in Totterdown has been purchased by Props, a charity that supports people with disabilities to gain work skills.
The new owners want to create "a profitable enterprise" that can provide "real and meaningful" work opportunities for its trainees.
Their mission is to "break boundaries" around disabled people working.
Props purchased the Tapestry Brewery after it went into liquidation earlier this year and under the new ownership it will be called Tapestry by Props.
Props had a partnership with the former Tapestry Brewery before the company went into liquidation, they provided training opportunities in brewing for charity members.
Now, Props will take "complete control" of the business, this will include running the tap room in Totterdown, brewing their own unique craft beers and creating partnerships with fellow Bristol breweries.
Andrew, a trainee, said he was "excited" for the opening and that the opportunity was "fabulous".
"I can't wait to get started, its going to be hard work but it love beer so its going to be fun."
Tom Medland is the project leader, providing Props with the guidance they need to set up the business, and under his supervision the team plan to launch three new beers ready for summer.
"We have started training members of the team ready for our opening", said Tom.
"The trainees will be serving on the bar and helping to brew beers."
"Eventually, we want to involve the trainees in every process of the business, providing sustainable, paid work for people with learning disabilities."
"We hope that one day the trainees can run the business by themselves, once they have gained the skills to do so."
Props is a Bristol charity that provides access to practical learning, skills development and accessible work-based experiences.
Training opportunities provided to members include sports coaching, gardening, arts, enterprise and brewing.
The charity also provides voluntary and paid work placements inside other businesses.
"Tapestry by Props is a hugely positive step for disabled people across Bristol", Tom added.
"I can't wait to watch the our amazing trainees develop into a professional team.
"We start brewing next month, ready for our official opening in June."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk