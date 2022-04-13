Bristol Waste announces new booking system at recycling centres
- Published
People will soon have to book to visit Bristol City Council recycling centres.
Bristol Waste said the new system will "remove queues" and "reduce emissions" in the local area.
The changes will come into place in May, on a date to be decided, and will "ensure a smoother recycling experience".
A similar booking system has been deemed "successful" in local authorities such as Gloucester and Swindon.
Bristol currently has two council-owned recycling centres at St Phillips and Avonmouth.
'Reduce congestion'
The present system involves people going on alternate days, depending on their vehicle's number plate.
A spokesperson for Bristol Waste said the changes will "reduce congestion outside recycling centres".
"Many of the access points to our recycling centres are joined to busy roads."
"Traffic often flows on to these main roads and causes problems for local residents and passers-by."
The changes will apply to all Bristol City Council recycling centres, and there will be a way to book offline.
Bristol Waste will provide further information about the changes in the coming weeks.