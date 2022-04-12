Poisoned Novichok police officer Nick Bailey settles over case
- Published
An ex-policeman who sued his former force after being poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack says a financial settlement has been reached.
Det Sgt Nick Bailey was the first person to enter the home of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia after they were found poisoned in March 2018.
Lawyer Patrick Maguire, who represents Mr Bailey, said the incident had a "major impact" on the former officer.
He added the settlement with Wiltshire Police felt like a "huge step forward".
Mr Bailey made three attempts to go back to work with his force of 18 years, but left after he said he "couldn't deal with being in a police environment".
He was contaminated when he touched the door handle of Mr Skripal's home.
Both Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in the Maltings area of Salisbury but survived the attack.
Later Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after she came into contact with a perfume bottle thought to have been used to store the nerve agent and then discarded.
Her partner, Charlie Rowley, was left seriously ill but recovered.
An inquest into Ms Sturgess' death will be heard at a later date.
Two Russian nationals have been accused of travelling to the UK to try to murder Mr Skripal with Novichok, smearing the highly toxic substance on the door handle of his home in Salisbury.
Thought to be from the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, they were caught on CCTV in Salisbury the day before the attack.
