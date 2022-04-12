Nude sex education theatre show for children criticised
Thousands of people have petitioned to cancel a sex education theatre show aimed at children as young as five.
The Family Sex Show, devised by the Egg Theatre in Bath, was curated with consultation from "education and safeguarding specialists".
It features non-sexual nudity and explores topics such as consent, pleasure, queerness and gender.
But a campaigner has started a petition to axe the show and has gained more than 28,000 signatures.
Some parents who anonymously spoke to BBC Radio Bristol said they were comfortable with the topics the show will cover and would be happy to bring their children.
One mother from Bristol said she thought it was a "great idea".
"If I went there with my children they would laugh the whole time and put their hands over their eyes and then say to me, 'why on earth did you bring me here'."
But one father from Bristol said he thought five years old was too young for the show.
The creators of the show said all children who attend must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.
Bristol therapist and sex education specialist Stephanie Healy said she can see how it could seem "scary" for some parents but urged them to "be brave".
"It's about keeping the dialogue open and honest with your child from when they are really young."
In a statement, the show's creators said: "The Family Sex Show is a theatre show which opens up conversations around relationships.
"The show is being created with input and guidance from educational and safeguarding specialists.
"It is with an enormous sense of responsibility, compassion and caution towards children and their parents that we consider this an important piece of theatre."
The petition claimed the show was "profoundly irresponsible" and "wholly inappropriate".
The Family Sex Show is due to be shown at the Tobacco Factory theatre in Bristol from 5 May.
