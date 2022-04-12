Man filmed setting fire to police vehicle admits riot and arson
- Published
A man filmed setting fire to a police vehicle during the riot in Bristol city centre has pleaded guilty to charges of riot and arson.
Video evidence showed Matthew O'Neill, 30, of Horfield, Bristol, using lit items to set the van on fire and using a shield to fan the flames.
Changing his plea on what would have been day one of his trial, he admitted both charges at Bristol Crown Court.
O'Neill has been released on bail and will be sentenced on 23 May.
The riot took place on 21 March 2021 following a Kill the Bill protest.
Footage showed O'Neill wielding a chair to smash the front window of a police van already well ablaze.
He also used a police shield and baton to attack officers, as well as cause damage to the front of Bridewell Police Station.
Det Supt James Riccio, the senior investigating officer from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Matthew O'Neill engaged in some of the more serious violence and destruction which occurred on that shameful night.
"He chose to use the uncontrollable weapon of fire, showing no regard to the safety or welfare of others.
"O'Neill is the 17th person to be convicted of offences in connection with the riot and the change in plea is testament to the compelling visual evidence against him, meticulously collated by our team of investigators."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk