Second teen arrested in Bristol vehicle-arson investigation
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested as part of an investigation into a series of arson attacks.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 14-year-old boy was detained on Saturday on suspicion of arson after 25 vehicles were destroyed in Bristol on 3 April.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the same offence on Friday.
Police said they were "immensely grateful" for CCTV footage sent in by the public.
Among the vehicles set on fire in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas were several minibuses belonging to charities.
Det Ch Insp Andy Greaves said: "We've received a tremendous response from the public to help us with our enquiries.
"We can confirm a teenage boy from South Gloucestershire was arrested on Friday and he has since been bailed.
"Another boy, who is 14, was arrested this afternoon [Saturday] and is currently in police custody."
He said despite the arrests, "our investigation is still progression" and anyone with further footage or witness information should contact the force.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk