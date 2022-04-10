We The Curious remains closed after fire damaged 'key systems'
Investigations are starting into a large fire at a popular visitor attraction Bristol.
Fire crews spent much of Saturday battling the fire at We The Curious science museum in the city centre.
"Key server systems" had been damaged, the museum said in a statement, adding that it would remain closed for the time being.
Other firms and charities had stepped in to help a wedding party disrupted by the fire, the statement added.
We The Curious said all visitors were evacuated safely from the building.
The fire is thought to have started at about 14:00 BST.
"Our building has sustained fire and water damage, and some of our key server systems are also affected, so we're currently without our phone or email systems.
"We'll be closed on Sunday 10 April whilst we assess the damage and make a plan for the next few days, so we'll post further updates on this page once we know more," its statement said.
As well as thanking the emergency services for their "swift action", the attraction said other Bristol businesses and charities had offered to help a wedding party who were due to celebrate at the museum.
"We'd also like to say a big thanks to Bristol Hotel, SS Great Britain and Bristol Old Vic for supporting our wedding party today," it said.
Ticket holders for the coming days would be contacted about re-arranging their visits, We The Curious added.
