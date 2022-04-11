Gloucester teen, 17, arrested in stabbing investigation
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed.
Officers were called to St Ann Way, in Gloucester, on Sunday shortly after 21:00 BST following reports of a fight between two groups of people.
Gloucestershire Police said the victim, also 17, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition and have asked witnesses to come forward.
The arrested teenager from Gloucester remains in police custody.
