We The Curious in Bristol evacuated due to fire
A city-centre science museum has been evacuated after a fire broke out its roof.
Fire crews were called to We The Curious on Millennium Square in Bristol at about 14:05 BST.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated and a number of road closures have been put in place including Anchor Road.
Avon Fire and Rescue said five fire engines and a number of specialist appliances are at the scene.
Well @wethecurious_ is not having a good day, hope everyone is ok 😟 pic.twitter.com/JuZFaRXFUy— Aidan Morgan (@legoracer97) April 9, 2022
