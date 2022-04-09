We The Curious in Bristol evacuated due to fire
- Published
A city-centre science museum has been evacuated after a fire broke out its roof.
Fire crews were called to We The Curious on Millennium Square in Bristol at about 14:05 GMT.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated and a number of road closures have been put in place including Anchor Road.
Avon Fire and Rescue said five fire engines and a number of specialist appliances are at the scene.
Well @wethecurious_ is not having a good day, hope everyone is ok 😟 pic.twitter.com/JuZFaRXFUy— Aidan Morgan (@legoracer97) April 9, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.