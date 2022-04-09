We The Curious in Bristol evacuated due to fire

Around 35 firefighters are on the scene

A city-centre science museum has been evacuated after a fire broke out its roof.

Fire crews were called to We The Curious on Millennium Square in Bristol at about 14:05 GMT.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated and a number of road closures have been put in place including Anchor Road.

Avon Fire and Rescue said five fire engines and a number of specialist appliances are at the scene.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics