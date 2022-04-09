Bristol arson attacks: Teenage boy arrested
- Published
Officers have arrested a teenager as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of vehicle arson attacks.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police said 25 vehicles, some belonging to charities, were destroyed by fire in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas of Bristol on 3 April.
Det Ch Insp Andy Greaves said he is "immensely grateful" for CCTV footage sent in by members of the public.
"We've received a tremendous response from the public to help us with our enquiries," he said.
"More than 30 pieces of CCTV has been submitted by the local community which is all being reviewed, and we're immensely grateful for those contributions.
"We can confirm a teenage boy from South Gloucestershire was arrested yesterday."
Avon and Somerset Police said it has since released the 15-year-old on bail with conditions to remain home between 21:00 GMT and 6:00 GMT .
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk