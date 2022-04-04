Bristol arson attacks: Charities condemn culprits
A charity that offers transport to vulnerable people has condemned an arson attack on 12 of its vehicles as "despicable and mindless".
Four Towns and Vale Link Community Transport said half of its fleet was lost when 23 vehicles were set on fire across north Bristol on Sunday morning.
Another charity, The Ark Bus, lost both of its minibuses in the attack, which it described as "a pointless waste".
Police said CCTV footage suggests two people may have been responsible.
Four Towns and Vale Link Community Transport is used by people in the Patchway, Filton, Bradley Stoke, Almondsbury and Thornbury areas, taking people to hospitals, schools and offering lifts to those with special needs.
Its fleet of minibuses is parked at the Rolls Royce base in Filton, one of several locations targeted by the arsonists.
The charity's chair of trustees Dick Whittington said: "This is is a despicable and mindless attack on a charity that provides a vital service to so many people, young and old.
"Our team of dedicated staff and volunteers are doing everything they can to keep the service going, we know how important it is to all our users."
The charity said it had been able to carry out "most" of Monday's journeys but that some services had been cancelled.
The Ark Bus lost both its minibuses, which were also parked at Rolls Royce.
Jenny Bourne, who runs the charity, expressed her sorrow for everyone that had been affected by and lost vehicles during the incident.
"It's a pointless waste. It's going to affect so many people in different ways," said Mrs Bourne.
She said the two vehicles were used in outreach sessions in and around Bristol, offering free hot drinks and food and games session for children.
"The vans are an integral part of our work. We've been around for a decade and the vans are who we are and what we do," she said.
"When I came home and saw the news and the level of destruction, you think it's not just us, it's people struggling at the moment with everything else. This is not what people need.
"It's really scary for everybody and I'm so sorry for everybody affected. It's just tragic."
