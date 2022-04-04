Bristol arson attacks: Police ask public to review their footage
Police investigating multiple arson attacks to vehicles have asked neighbours to review their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
A total of 23 cars and minibuses, some belonging to charities, were set on fire in parts of north Bristol on Sunday morning.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was collecting CCTV footage as evidence.
Det Insp Will Thorpe said so far the footage appeared to show two people were responsible for the attacks.
The fires were started at some point between 1:00 and 4:40 BST in Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke, Patchway and Stoke Gifford.
Det Insp Thorpe said: "We're carrying out a thorough investigation into this series which has not only destroyed tens of thousands of pounds worth of vehicles but has left a charity unable to provide vital support to those in the local community.
"Officers have carried out a number of house-to-house enquiries already and have also gathered CCTV from the area which appears to be of significance.
"While we remain in the early stage of our inquiry, an initial review of the footage suggests two people were responsible for the attacks."
"We're still keen to hear from local residents - particularly those in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas - who have CCTV, door camera or dash cam footage which captured two people together between 1am and 4.40am.
"If residents with cameras could review their footage and contact us on 101 if they see anything suspicious, it could prove to be crucial to our investigation."
