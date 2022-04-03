'Appalling' spate of arson attacks damages up to 40 vehicles
Up to 40 cars and vans have been damaged in an "appalling" spate of arson attacks near Bristol on Sunday.
Police said they were first called to a car fire in Stoke Gifford in the early hours, with others later attacked in Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Patchway.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Bradley Stoke mayor and town council spokesman Tom Aditya said the attacks were "appalling and shameful".
Speaking to the BBC, he called on police to "deploy a special dedicated team to identify the culprit".
He revealed that two of the vehicles belonged to the council and it was waiting for technicians to evaluate the extent of the damage.
Mr Aditya said that this sort of crime was "unheard" of in Bradley Stoke.
Police and the fire service were initially called to reports of a vehicle fire at around 01:30 BST on Sunday in New Road, Stoke Gifford.
By 05:30 there were further reports, with up to 20 vehicles set alight in locations across Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Stoke Gifford.
At about 03:45am about 20 more vehicles were on fire in a car park at Rolls Royce, Filton.
Police warned that residents might have heard fuel tanks exploding during the string of incidents.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.
