Bristol woman's skydive to thank charity where stepfather volunteers
A woman is taking on a skydive to raise money for a charity which has supported her stepfather since he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's.
Tilly Bryant, 26, from Brislington, Bristol, will be taken up to 10,000 feet before her skydive on Sunday.
She is supporting Bristol Animal Rescue Centre where her stepfather Phil Hawkins volunteers after having to retire from his job on health grounds.
"We've all seen a massive change in him since he started there," she said.
Mr Hawkins' condition has been deteriorating over the past two years and he was diagnosed last October.
He had to leave his job at a recycling centre and return his driving licence, but volunteering has given him his confidence back, said Ms Bryant.
"This has given him more of a routine and a reason to get up in the morning.
"It also means he has a bit of independence from us and when he comes home, he has something new to talk to the family about," she added.
Ms Bryant's mum Nicky Hawkins contacted Bristol Animal Rescue Centre and her husband has been volunteering for two days a week since Christmas.
"We couldn't be more grateful to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre team for offering Phil this opportunity.
"They've revived a bit of the old Phil that we hadn't seen in a long time, so we are very grateful," Mrs Hawkins added.
Volunteer co-ordinator at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, Edd Grinham, said Mr Hawkins had been "a big help to the team".
"We're pleased that we've been able to give him a bit of confidence back," he added.
Ms Bryant has raised £1,259 so far and will be taking on the jump in Salisbury, Wiltshire.
