Russian student's fears over returning home after speaking out on war
- Published
A Russian student studying in Bristol fears she will never be able to return home and see her family after speaking out against the war in Ukraine.
Katya has been living in the UK for four years and believes fear of the Kremlin has increased in that time.
She said: "It feels like a completely different world. The Russia I left when I came here to study, and the Russia we see now are two different countries."
Katya has been trying to keep friends and family informed of the conflict.
She said: "It's getting harder and harder to get access to the truth. People are simply afraid."
Katya, not her real name, said a lot of people in Russia do not protest because they are worried about the consequences.
They could face 15 years in jail and if even if they are not imprisoned, she said they could face losing their jobs and being branded enemies of the state.
The University of Bristol student wants people in other countries to realise many Russians feel they have to stay quiet, even if they oppose the regime.
Katya said: "You have to put yourself in those conditions in order to be able to understand how you would behave. Lots of Western people have a right to free speech from birth, this is not quite the case in Russia."
She is concerned her criticism of Putin could mean she won't ever be able to go home to see her family, but wants to use her voice.
She said: "I don't feel safe coming back there. And I don't feel safe. Even if I go back, I'm not sure if I will be able to come back here, if they will let me out."
Katya has given a speech at a pro-Ukraine rally in Bath to help people here understand there are Russians who oppose the invasion of Ukraine.
Katya said: "After I gave the speech a lot of people came to hug me to say their word of support and just show they understand what I feel."