Gareth Bale's golf-themed bar: Opposition mounts to Bristol bar planned
- Published
Residents are gearing up to fight football star Gareth Bale's plans to open a golf-themed bar in Bristol's harbourside.
The Wales captain's business venture has applied for a licence for the indoor adventure golf venue Par 59, next to Lane7, in Millennium Promenade.
Neighbours have started a campaign to oppose its late night opening hours.
Bristol City Council is due to hold a licensing sub-committee hearing in the next few weeks.
Residents are objecting to the proposed closing time of 01:30 from Thursday to Saturday and 00:30 on other nights, including half an hour drinking-up time, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
David Mair, chairman of the leaseholders association for nearby Balmoral House and Waverley House that comprise 104 apartments, led local opposition to a new Brewdog bar late last year.
It resulted in 165 residents' objections and while the premises licence was granted, the pub chain agreed to curtail late-night opening in the face of overwhelming opposition.
Mr Mair said that bars in the area were increasingly seeking extreme licensing hours that did not match their apparent uses under planning permission.
He said the units in Millennium Parade - partly occupied by Lane7 and where Par 59 would like to be - were granted permission for a change of use in 2020 to a bowling centre but not a pub, which he said Lane7 effectively was in the evening when children were not allowed in.
Par 59's Cardiff venue, which opened two weeks ago and has two nine-hole mini-golf courses, also describes itself as an adults only venue.
"With every new late-night bar that opens, the noise and antisocial behaviour around the buildings get worse," he said.
"The opening of Lane7 has had a significant impact on this, extending the party zone around Millennium Square ever closer towards the residential area.
"At weekends the noise from drunk revellers echoes round the buildings into the early hours.
"The gardens of The Crescent and the reed beds beyond are becoming a public toilet."
Tory councillor Richard Eddy, who was chairman of the licensing sub-committee that imposed tough conditions on the new Brewdog, said at the time he would raise the need to address the gap between planning and licensing policy with the council's local plan working group.
Mr Eddy, who is now supporting residents to present their case to limit the hours of Par 59, said that in a mixed-use community like Harbourside there was inconsistency which was unfair to both applicants and neighbours.
