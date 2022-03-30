University rugby player's 'heart and courage' praised

Supplied
Ms Lawrence "loved" rugby, her teammates said

The family of a university rugby player who died after being injured in a match have praised her "heart and courage".

Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against Bristol University when she was hurt.

The winger was taken to hospital after the incident on 9 March but died several weeks later from a bacterial infection.

Her family said they were "overwhelmed" by the "outpouring of love" for her.

"During the last match of the season, she sustained an injury which was not at all life threatening," her family said in a statement.

"She went into hospital and we believed that she should be home by the weekend.

Supplied
Maddy Lawrence was injured in a game on 9 March

"Tragically, she had picked up a bacterial infection that the acute team tried tirelessly to get under control.

"Maddy fought with every sinew in her body, through life saving surgeries every single day of her stay in ICU.

"Her spirit and desire to live was so strong, as well as her heart and courage, that the medical teams were in awe of her and she never gave up that fight.

"So sadly on March 25, her body could take no more and we let her go, on to her next adventure with her adoring family by her side."

Paying tribute to her teammate, Maddie Crofts said: "She was honestly the nicest person I have ever met."

Ms Lawrence's death has drawn tributes from across the rugby world. Gloucester player Lewis Ludlow said it was "awful news".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

While former England player Austin Healey said her death was "so sad".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The game's governing body, the Rugby Football Union, said they extended their "heartfelt sympathies" to Ms Lawrence's family and friends.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics