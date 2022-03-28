Bristol Temple Meads Station roof refurbishment enters key phase
A four-year project to restore the Grade I-listed roof of Bristol Temple Meads is entering the next phase.
The £24m refurbishment of the historic structure has seen the entire engine shed cloaked in scaffolding.
Work starts in April to blast 18 layers of old paint from the steel supports before they are repaired.
The roof refurbishment is due to be completed in the summer of 2024. At the same time, the station's electrics are also being updated.
The restoration and rewiring are part of Network Rail's Bristol Rail Regeneration programme. The organisation says the station will be brighter and more welcoming with improved passenger information and more retail outlets.
As part of the upgrade, engineers have already installed new tracks and an extra line, which has allowed an increase in suburban services. Some older equipment has also been removed.
The next key phase is the grit-blasting of the metal parts of the 180-year-old roof structure to remove old paint and dirt before they can be repaired, repainted and reglazed, beginning in April.
Mike Contopoulos, Network Rail's project director, said: "We're proud to be preserving Bristol's oldest station for future generations as part of the Bristol Rail Regeneration programme.
"Our work to renovate the Grade I-listed roof will mean that this icon of our city will be protected and maintained for decades to come, while creating a more welcoming environment for passengers."
The grit-blasting will begin overnight from Tuesday 12 April.
"We'll be doing this in phases throughout the summer," Mr Contopoulos added.
To minimise the impact on passengers, the grit-blasting will take place overnight and noise levels will be monitored.
From Monday, 18 April the station's ticket office will be temporarily relocated to the former Bonapartes café bar on platform 3 for up to 12 weeks.