Kingswood woman, 23, charged with murdering man
A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a man in a South Gloucestershire town.
Bradley Lewis, 22, died in hospital after suffering a single stab wound at a house in Kingswood on Friday.
Abigail White, of Chipperfield Drive, has been remanded into custody and is set to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court later on Monday.
His family paid tribute to "our wonderful much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early".
Mr Lewis was taken to hospital after officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary were called to the property at about 16:20 GMT on Friday.
He died in the early hours of Saturday.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.