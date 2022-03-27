Kingswood: Police given more time to question murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a 23-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to a house in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, at about 16:20 GMT on Friday.
The man, 22, was found seriously injured and died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.
Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place, officers said.
Det Insp Ben Lavender said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace and we have a team of officers and police staff working tirelessly to piece together the events which led up to this terrible incident.
"The man's family continue to be updated and fully supported by specially trained liaison officers and our thoughts are very much with them.
"There continues to be a police presence at the scene of this incident and reassurance patrols are ongoing."
