Kingswood: Woman held on suspicion of murder over man's death
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man following what police have described as a "devastating incident".
Avon and Somerset Police were called to a house in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, at about 16:20 GMT on Friday.
The man, 22, was found seriously injured and died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.
The arrested woman, 23, remains in custody, the force added.
Officers confirmed the pair were known to each other.
A post-mortem examination will now be carried out to determine the man's cause of death and his next of kin has been informed, police added.
Det Insp Ben Lavender said: "This is a devastating incident in which a man has lost his life and a thorough investigation will now be carried out to establish what happened.
"There'll be a continuing police presence at the scene of this incident while our inquiries continue."
