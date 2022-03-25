Claire Holland: Man bailed over woman missing since 2012
A man arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since 2012 has been released on bail.
Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was last seen leaving a city centre pub on 6 June that year.
A 40-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with the case in 2019, was taken into custody on Thursday.
He has since been released on conditional bail, according to police.
The arrest follows a major police operation in November 2021 with searches, including some involving police divers, taking place in a number of locations.
Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to ask for any witnesses to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant, of the major crime investigation team, said: "Claire's disappearance is still being treated as suspicious as there remains no known reason why she would choose to disappear.
"We continue to believe there may be people out there with crucial information that could assist our investigation and would urge them to contact us."
Claire was last seen leaving the Seamus O'Donnell's pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at about 23:25 BST the day after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee weekend.
She was reported missing a few days later.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was continuing to "provide support and updates" to Ms Holland's family.
