Superfly: 'Trailblazing' Bristol DJ remembered
Tributes have been paid to a pioneering DJ who led the way in bringing soul music to Bristol.
Mike Bernard, known to many as Superfly, rubbed shoulders with stars including Muhammad Ali and Eddie Murphy during an illustrious career.
Despite his impressive resume, his son Narada said "first and foremost" he was an "amazing father".
Mr Bernard - who arrived in the UK from Jamaica aged eight - died on 15 March aged 69.
He was a mainstay throughout the 1960s' music scene and was known for supporting up-and-coming talent.
'Spoke with empathy'
Growing up, Narada - a former professional footballer - said his father taught him about "equality" and "where he came from".
He added: "He was so proud of his roots and heritage and it was so clear he wanted us to understand that as well.
"I always knew my dad broke down boundaries.
"I knew he was not the average dad so to speak. That is not just me making that up, that is what people would say to me.
"The word people are using a lot is 'trailblazer'."
Stardom never went to his head and he always kept his feet firmly planted, his son said.
Speaking to BBC West, he added: "It was just effortless for him, he just took it in his stride.
"I think a lot of people flocked towards him as he was a well-educated man, when he spoke, he spoke with empathy, integrity, and he just went above and beyond and that brings it back to where he was with the community, helping people.
"That has just been echoed through so many people."
Mr Bernard is survived by his four children and grandchildren.
A celebration of his life was held in Bristol on Saturday attended by about 200 people.
Family friend, Lynn Mareno, 66, from Rise Women (Ujima Radio), said it was "an amazing night" with DJ's "from back in the day" playing music as well as paying tribute.
Ms Mareno, who has known Mr Bernard since she was 14-years-old, said: "A lot of his life's work was about helping others.
"What he brought together on Saturday were people through the decades who remember Mike as woven into their life tapestry.
"He broke down so many barriers. He brought people together and that was very prominent to watch on Saturday. He inspired so many people.
"He was Bristol's answer to the godfather of soul from the origins of the soul scene he introduced."
'Connector of people'
The popular DJ and promoter loved music from a young age and became a well-known face through his performances at pubs and clubs around the city and beyond.
Mr Bernard became the first black radio presenter on BBC Radio Bristol in 1978 and also spent time as a television engineer and teaching maths and English to children in St Pauls.
He also spent time in London where he met a number of celebrities as well as time in Jamaica where he met Marvin Gaye.
Wild Bunch members Daddy G & Milo described him as "a founding father of the Bristol music scene and beyond" and credited him with introducing black music to a wider audience.
In the mid 90's he became a director at Kute FM and later achieved a law degree as a mature student.
"Superfly was a connector of people, a trailblazing DJ and presenter and a mentor to so many upcoming and established artists," said Pat Hart who worked with him at Kute FM.
