Bristol Bears fan running 1km for every point they concede
- Published
A young rugby fan has raised almost £10,000 by running 1km for every point his team concedes.
Bristol Bears supporter, Toby, 11, is raising money for St Peter's Hospice, which cared for his grandmother June before she died of cancer in February 2020.
An inconsistent season from the Bears, who finished top of the Premiership in 2021, has seen Toby rack up 493km.
Toby said the Bears' poor form has made his challenge tougher than expected.
Toby, from Frampton Cotterell, South Gloucestershire, said: "When I run I often think of Bristol's defence and how my legs are going to hurt this week and how they can defend better."
Toby's mum Claire said her mum would be "incredibly proud of him" and she is sure she is smiling down on him.
Claire said: "I'm so proud. His dedication, the fact that he'll get up in the morning."
She said sometimes he'll even run twice a day to get the required distance in.
"One week he did around 52km in a week, that along with rugby and football and school," she added.
Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam said: "I feel for him because he certainly wouldn't have had to run so far last year but certainly, what he's done and the way he's doing it - it's just awesome."
Toby, who started running in September and plans to keep going until the end of the season, said the support from the club makes him want to run even more.
